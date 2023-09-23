Why Delta Corp shares will be in focus next week — explained2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Delta Corp informed Indian bourses that it has received intimation for payment of shortfall tax amounting to ₹1,11,39,61,03,423
Stock in focus: Delta Corp shares will be in focus next week as the Indian casino major has received intimation for payment of shortfall tax to the tune of ₹1,11,39,61,03,423. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Hyderabad has issued notice to the company in this regard. Delta Corp informed about the receipt of intimation in its exchange filing on Friday.
