Why did Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and other Adani group stocks jump up to 5% today? Explained

Adani Group Stocks in Focus Today: Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, were buzzing in Tuesday’s trade (June 24), gaining up to 5%, mirroring the positive sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone emerged as the top gainer among the group stocks, rising 5% to hit the day’s high of ₹1,418.45 apiece, extending its winning run to the third straight day. Adani Green Energy also maintained its three-day winning streak, jumping another 4.3% to reach ₹1,001.95 apiece.

Earlier, Adani Group stocks came under pressure as rising tensions between Iran and Israel sparked concerns that Haifa Port—where Adani Ports holds a 70% stake acquired in 2023 for $1.2 billion in partnership with Israel’s Gadot Group—could be targeted by Iranian missile strikes. However, tensions later eased after the Adani Group clarified that there was no damage to port operations.

What is aiding a strong rally in Adani Group stocks? The optimism across Adani Group stocks followed remarks made by Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, where he announced that the group plans to invest between $15 billion and $20 billion annually across various businesses over the next five years.

“We anticipate an annual capex spend of $15–20 billion for the next five years. These are not just investments in our group but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” Adani said.

He highlighted key milestones across the group’s businesses, stating that Adani Power has crossed 100 billion units of electricity generation and is well on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030. He further noted that Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, with the group targeting 50 GW of capacity by 2030, proving that “scale and sustainability can coexist.”

Speaking on the group’s contribution to national security, Adani said, “During Operation Sindoor, Adani Defence’s drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens.”

He also highlighted achievements in the clean energy and gas segments, mentioning that Adani Total Gas now serves 1 million PNG customers and operates 3,400 EV charging stations across 22 states. In the cement business, Adani announced that ACC and Ambuja Cements have collectively achieved 100 million tons of cement production in a year and are aiming to reach 140 million tons by FY28.

Meanwhile, Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and India’s largest private airport operator, has successfully secured USD 1 billion in financing through a project.

finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), the company said in its Tuesday regulatory filing.

The company claimed that it was India’s first investment grade (IG) rated private bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector. This issuance follows AAHL’s USD 750 million financing from a consortium of global banks. MIAL is run through a public-private partnership between AAHL, which holds a majority stake of 74%, and the Airports Authority of India, which owns the other 26%.

Adani’s conglomerate, which has interests stretching from ports to green energy, has been regaining creditor confidence after the US indicted Adani last November for an alleged bribery plot. In May, the Life Insurance Corp. of India was the sole subscriber to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s record 50 billion rupee ($585 million) 15-year bond sale.

