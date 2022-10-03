Why did Adani Group stocks fall today? 4 of them hit lower circuit

Last week, Ventura Securities on Adani Total Gas in its report said, "We expect gas volumes to grow at a CAGR of 54.3% to 2,382 mmscm by FY25. Over the same period revenue/ EBITDA/ net profit to increase at a CAGR of 38.7%/ 55.2%/ 65.2% to ₹8,105 cr/ ₹2,888 cr/ ₹2,296 cr respectively. EBITDA and net profit per scm is expected to marginally improve from ₹11.9/scm and ₹7.9/scm in FY22 to ₹12.1/scm and ₹9.6/scm in FY25, respectively. Despite the aggressive capex, the balance sheet is expected to remain healthy due to strong cash flow generation. Subsequently, return ratios – RoE and RoIC are expected to improve by 1627bps to 37.4% and 1202bps to 32.5% respectively by FY25."

