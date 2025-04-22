Why did Mukesh Ambani-backed Alok Industries’ share price surge 18% after Q4 results?

Alok Industries share price jumped as much as 18 per cent on April 22 after the company's Q4 results. With this, the stock has jumped 25 per cent in April so far, looking set to snap its losing streak of the last seven consecutive months.

Alok Industries' share price surged 16 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday after the company reported healthy Q4 results.
Alok Industries’ share price surged 16 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday after the company reported healthy Q4 results. (Pixabay)

Alok Industries share price surged as much as 16 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, April 22, a day after the Mukesh Ambani-backed company reported its March quarter (Q4) results.

Alok Industries share price opened at 17.36 against its previous close of 16.47 and rose as much as 18.4 per cent to an intraday high of 19.50. With this, the stock has jumped 25 per cent in April so far, looking set to snap its losing streak of the last seven consecutive months. 

Around 10:10 AM on Tuesday, the stock traded 17.85 per cent higher at 19.41.

Alok Industries share price recently hit a 52-week low of 13.90 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of 29.97 on June 19 last year. As of April 21 close, the stock is down 45 per cent from its one-year high level.

Why did Alok Industries' share price rise after the Q4FY25 results?

The textile firm's consolidated net loss narrowed to 74.47 crore in Q4FY25 compared to a loss of 272.99 crore quarter-on-quarter and 215.93 crore year-on-year.

The significant drop in losses seems to have influenced investor sentiment.

A sequential rise of 10 per cent in Alok Industries' consolidated revenue from operations also boosted sentiment.

The company's consolidated revenue for Q4FY25 stood at 952.96 crore which was 35 per cent down from the revenue of 1,469.31 crore in Q4FY24 but was up 10.3 per cent from 863.86 crore in Q3FY25.

More to come… 

