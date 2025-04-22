Why did Mukesh Ambani-backed Alok Industries’ share price surge 18% after Q4 results?

Alok Industries share price surged as much as 16 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, April 22, a day after the Mukesh Ambani-backed company reported its March quarter (Q4) results.

Alok Industries share price opened at ₹17.36 against its previous close of ₹16.47 and rose as much as 18.4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹19.50. With this, the stock has jumped 25 per cent in April so far, looking set to snap its losing streak of the last seven consecutive months.

Around 10:10 AM on Tuesday, the stock traded 17.85 per cent higher at ₹19.41.

Alok Industries share price recently hit a 52-week low of ₹13.90 on April 7 this year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹29.97 on June 19 last year. As of April 21 close, the stock is down 45 per cent from its one-year high level.

Why did Alok Industries' share price rise after the Q4FY25 results? The textile firm's consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹74.47 crore in Q4FY25 compared to a loss of ₹272.99 crore quarter-on-quarter and ₹215.93 crore year-on-year.

The significant drop in losses seems to have influenced investor sentiment.

A sequential rise of 10 per cent in Alok Industries' consolidated revenue from operations also boosted sentiment.