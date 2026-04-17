Why did Apex Frozen Foods, Avanti Feeds shares zoom up to 15% today? Explained

Strong marine products exports in the recently concluded financial year (FY26), despite the impact of high US tariffs and the West Asia war, boosted the shares of shrimp and seafood-related companies such as Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods on Friday, 17 April.
Avanti Feeds stock jumped 10.95% to ₹1544.50 while Apex Frozen Foods shares were higher by 15% at ₹494.55 apiece. Both stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the BSE following the robust data. Another seafood stock, Coastal Corporation, joined the rally as it surged almost 6% to ₹54.80 and neared its 52-week high of ₹55. Trading volumes for all these stocks remained higher than usual.
According to a report in Business Standard, India's marine exports rose 14% year-on-year in FY26, defying odds as the period was marked by high US tariffs of 50% and also the Middle East crisis at the end of the fiscal.
According to the Ministry of Commerce data quoted by the business news website, India exported $8.43 billion worth of marine products in FY26 as compared to around $7.4 billion in FY25.
Meanwhile, a press release by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying shared earlier this month, showed that India’s seafood exports have recorded strong and sustained growth, expanding at an average annual rate of 7% over the past 11 years.
Marine product exports have more than doubled during the period, rising from ₹30,213 crore in 2013‑14 to ₹62,408 crore in 2024‑25, driven largely by shrimp exports valued at ₹43,334 crore, the government data showed, as it remains India’s flagship seafood product.
The United States remains the largest destination, accounting for 36.42% of total export value in 2024‑25, followed by China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan and the Middle East, while other markets together account for about 9%.
Over the next five years, the government plans to sharpen India’s global seafood strategy by shifting the focus toward higher‑value exports, wider market reach and stronger quality assurance, it added.
The stock performance of Apex Frozen Foods has remained firm in the last one year as it has risen 118% during this period. Meanwhile, in six months, it has added 106% and 62% year-to-date (YTD).
Avanti Feeds has also performed well, with a 66% rise in a year, 115% in six months and 68% on a YTD basis.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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