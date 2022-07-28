Why did Bajaj twin shares skyrocket 10-11% in a single day?

Analysts at JM Financial said, "BAF’s 1QFY23 results exhibit all round strength delivered by its adroit liability management (NII/AUM +41bps QoQ to 13.2%), continued customer acquisition momentum and a normalization of credit costs to pre-Covid levels. All of these, translated into a strong RoA of 5%+ (followed by a 4%+ print in 4QFY22) despite cost/income ratio staying high at 36%. We believe this sets the stage for strong earnings momentum (thereby assuaging concerns on medium-term NIMs profile, as BAF scales up its mortgages business) even as impact of its omnipresence strategy is yet to be visible. Customer franchise expanded to 60.3m (up 5% QoQ) with cross-sell franchise at 34.7m (up 6% QoQ). AUM growth was at 3% QoQ / 28% YoY, led by sharp recovery in rural (10% QoQ/ 38% YoY) business."

