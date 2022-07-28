Why did Bajaj twin shares skyrocket 10-11% in a single day?

The two NBFC giants witnessed robust buying after registering a healthy June 2022 quarter. In Q1FY23, where Bajaj Finserv posted double-digit growth in net profit, subsidiary Bajaj Finance garnered a whopping 159% growth in the bottom line.
Bajaj Finance and parent Bajaj Finserv were major contributors to the market's strong rally. Bullish stance led benchmark Sensex to over 56,850 and Nifty 50 to near 19,950 level. The two NBFC giants witnessed robust buying after registering a healthy June 2022 quarter. In Q1FY23, where Bajaj Finserv posted double-digit growth in net profit, subsidiary Bajaj Finance garnered a whopping 159% growth in the bottom line. Overall, the earnings of these two NBFC giants were stellar. Bajaj twins have skyrocketed by around 11% each on exchanges in a single day.
On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares settled at ₹7,076.30 apiece up by ₹682.55 or 10.68%. The shares were near the day's high of ₹7,107 apiece - with an overall upside of 11.16% on the exchange.
Riding on the strong performance, Bajaj Finance's market cap surpassed the largest insurer LIC to become the eighth largest company in terms of market share. Bajaj Finance's market cap is around ₹4,28,419.89 crore, while LIC's valuation is around ₹4,26,842.47 crore.
Meantime, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at ₹14,652.30 apiece up by ₹1,349.15 or 10.14%. Overall, the shares have jumped by 11.09% with an intraday high of ₹14,777.85 apiece. The company's market valuation is around ₹2,33,383.19 crore.
The Bajaj twins were the top gainers on both BSE and NSE today.
During Q1FY23, Bajaj Finance witnessed a net profit rising by a whopping 159% to ₹2,596 crore compared to ₹1,002 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) climbed by 48% to ₹6,638 crore in Q1 from ₹4,489 crore in Q1 of last year. During Q1FY23, new loans booked jumped by 60% to 7.42 million as against 4.63 million in Q1FY22. The company clocked a milestone by clocking an asset under management (AUM) of ₹204,018 crore up by 28% from ₹159,057 crore.
In Q1FY23, Bajaj Finserv posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,309 crore up by 57% compared to ₹833 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income stood at ₹15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from ₹13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago. Also, interest income increased by 29.32% to ₹8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22.
Investors also bought Bajaj Finserv shares after the company announced a stock split in the ratio of 5:1 where five equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each will be offered on one existing share having a face value of ₹5 each.
Also, Bajaj Finserv has announced a bonus issue of 1:1.
Analysts are upbeat on Bajaj Finance shares.
Bajaj Finance shares:
Analysts at JM Financial said, "BAF’s 1QFY23 results exhibit all round strength delivered by its adroit liability management (NII/AUM +41bps QoQ to 13.2%), continued customer acquisition momentum and a normalization of credit costs to pre-Covid levels. All of these, translated into a strong RoA of 5%+ (followed by a 4%+ print in 4QFY22) despite cost/income ratio staying high at 36%. We believe this sets the stage for strong earnings momentum (thereby assuaging concerns on medium-term NIMs profile, as BAF scales up its mortgages business) even as impact of its omnipresence strategy is yet to be visible. Customer franchise expanded to 60.3m (up 5% QoQ) with cross-sell franchise at 34.7m (up 6% QoQ). AUM growth was at 3% QoQ / 28% YoY, led by sharp recovery in rural (10% QoQ/ 38% YoY) business."
The analysts added, "Digital throughput momentum improved (as visible in Digital EMI card acquisitions, wallet additions) and BAF rolled out its QR deployment and merchant PoS – as it scales up its payments business strategy. Asset quality was remarkable, as GS3 ratio sequentially declined to 1.25% (vs. 1.6% in 4QFY22), and GS2 ratio (incl. 0.2% of OTR) dipped to 1.8% (vs. 2% in 4QFY22). Mgmt. exuded confidence margins will remain around current level for next three quarters and impact of rising CoF will be gradual. Mgmt. also believes CIR (36% in 1QFY23) will decline from FY24 onwards as operating leverage will kick in."
"We estimate 27% AUM CAGR over FY22-24E, delivering RoA/ RoE of 4.8%/ 24.2% in FY24E. BAF remains one of our top picks in the financial space. Maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of ₹9,000," the analysts added.