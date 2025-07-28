Why did defence stock Apollo Micro Systems skyrocketed in Closing Bell? EXPLAINED

Apollo Micro Systems defied the Indian stock market's downward trend, closing up 5.30% after announcing a record quarterly net profit of 19 crore in Q1 FY26, a 111% increase YoY. The company's revenue surged 47.25% YoY. 

Despite the Indian stock market ending with sharp losses, extending its losing streak to a third straight session on Monday, shares of Apollo Micro Systems managed to close with a 5.30% gain at 181 apiece. Most of the rally occurred during the last hour of trade, as demand for the stock surged sharply on Dalal Street following the release of its June quarter earnings.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit (consolidated) of 18.51 crore in Q1FY26, 115% higher than the 8.43 crore posted in the same quarter last year, driven by improved operational efficiency. The company has been reporting steady growth in its net profit in recent quarters, which is also reflected in a sharp rise in its share value.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 47.25% YoY to 134 crore, while at the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA of 41 crore, a significant jump from 22 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin expanded by 700 basis points YoY and 900 basis points QoQ to 31%, largely driven by a favorable product mix and lower raw material costs.

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based company engaged in the business of electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing, and supply. It is engaged in the design, development, and sale of high-performance, mission- and time-critical solutions to defence, space, and homeland security for the Ministry of Defense, government-controlled public sector undertakings, and private sectors.

It also offers custom-built COTS (commercially off-the-shelf) solutions based on specific requirements for defence and space customers.

Stock surges 230% in 2 years, 1500% in 5 years

The company’s shares have remained strong in recent months despite the Indian stock market experiencing severe volatility. Over the last three months, the stock has risen from 122 to 181, marking a 48% gain, and even touched a fresh all-time high of 221 in late June.

The stock has soared 230% in the past two years, while delivering a 1500% return over the last five years. Between June 2022 and November, the shares witnessed a sharp, one-way rally, generating an impressive 1,370% return for investors.

