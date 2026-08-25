Why did FACT, RCF, NFL and other fertiliser stocks rally up to 14% today? Explained

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), Paradeep Phosphates, Madras Fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, National Fertilizers and Rama Phosphates were among the fertiliser stocks trading higher in Tuesday's session, August 25, with gains ranging between 3% and 14%, after Russia on Monday assured India of an uninterrupted supply of energy and fertilisers.

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The assurance came during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to Russia, also co-chaired a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

These meetings, which come ahead of Putin's expected visit to New Delhi for the BRICS leaders' summit on September 12–13, assume significance as India and Russia seek to deepen their economic engagement and expand cooperation across a range of areas.

In his opening remarks at the IRIGC-TEC meeting, Jaishankar flagged the widening trade imbalance between the two countries, which had increased from $6.6 billion to over $50 billion.

The minister said progress on market access, the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, strengthening payment mechanisms and deeper business-to-business engagement would be critical to addressing the imbalance and achieving the shared objective of $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

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During his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin assured India of an uninterrupted supply of energy and fertilisers amid disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

"We are doing everything we can to fully meet the needs of Indian farmers and the agricultural sector, increasing these supplies and standing ready to continue doing so," Putin was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Russia emerges as a key fertiliser supplier Russia has emerged as one of India's key suppliers of fertilisers, particularly urea, in recent years. India's fertiliser imports from Russia increased by nearly 40% in 2025, highlighting the growing importance of Moscow in meeting the country's agricultural requirements.

The latest assurance from Russia also builds on the fertiliser cooperation discussed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December 2025. At the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two sides welcomed steps to ensure the long-term supply of fertilisers to India and discussed the potential establishment of joint ventures in the sector.

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During the visit, Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem and a consortium comprising Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) and Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) also signed an MoU to explore the setting up of a urea manufacturing facility in Russia, aimed at strengthening India's long-term fertiliser supply security.

FACT leads fertiliser stock rally with 14% surge; Basant Agro Tech jumps 8% Among the top performers, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) led the gains, surging 14% to ₹896.50 apiece, while Basant Agro Tech shares advanced 8%. Madras Fertilizers also jumped 7%.

Rashtriya Chemicals shares moved up 5% to hit ₹125 apiece. Other stocks, including National Fertilizers and Rama Phosphates, gained 3.5% and 3%, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.