Why did FPIs dump ₹25,586 crore worth of Indian shares in May—Explained with 4 key reasons
FPIs offloaded ₹25,586 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹12,911 crore as of May 31, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024, hawkish stance from global central banks, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.
