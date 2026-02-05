Why did Google's parent Alphabet stock fall even after posting solid Q4 revenue?

Shares of Google's parent Alphabet dropped after the company said it would double capital expenditures this year, indicating another significant push to strengthen its position in the AI race.

Big Tech companies are projected to invest over $500 billion in AI this year, raising worries among investors over high valuations and expected returns, Reuters reported.

Alphabet shares tumbled 7% to $309.32 at 9:34 am in New York, the biggest intraday drop since May, while the stock has gained about 64% over the last year, Bloomberg reported. The fall in stock prices comes despite Alphabet's overall revenue in 2025 surged 18% to $400 billion for the first time, Alphabet said, the company said.

Advertisement

Alphabet's capital expenditure plan Google’s parent company announced that capital expenditures could reach up to $185 billion this year, significantly higher than the $119.5 billion predicted by analysts. Additionally, fourth-quarter sales, excluding partner payouts, totalled $97.23 billion, exceeding the average estimate of $95.2 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

The expected expenditure for 2026 will exceed the total spent by the internet search giant in the previous three years. However, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai assured investors that these costs are essential .“We’re seeing our AI investments and infrastructure drive revenue and growth across the board,” he said Wednesday in a statement. “Search saw more usage than ever before, with AI continuing to drive an expansionary moment.”

Also Read | Thinking of leaving ChatGPT? Google may let you move all your chats to Gemini

Google Cloud revenue in the recent period rose 48% to $17.7 billion, surpassing the $16.2 billion analysts anticipated, and Alphabet said that Gemini, its artificial intelligence model, is quickly attracting new users.

Advertisement