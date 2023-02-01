Why did insurance stocks drag after budget 2023 announcements?

Nidhi Manchanda, Certified Financial Planner, Head of Training, Research & Development at Fintoo said “One of the major setbacks that is given in the finance bill is related to the taxability of the maturity proceeds of a life insurance policy. As per the budget 2023, the maturity proceeds of all life insurance policies that are issued after 1st April 2023 and have an annual premium of more than Rs. 5 Lakhs will now be taxable. One should note that if an individual has more than one life insurance policy which is issued on or after the 1st of April 2023 and also if the aggregate amount of premium of such policies exceeds 5 lacs, then the maturity amount will be taxable. However, the death benefit continues to remain tax-exempt from such life insurance policies, and it is not applicable to ULIPs. This move is definitely negative for the insurance industry and will impact related stocks. Post the budget, the market has seen a fall in the stock prices of HDFC life, SBI Life and Max as they are down by around 7%."