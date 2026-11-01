Why did investors dump technology stocks this week? AI spending concerns trigger Wall Street sell-off

Technology stocks faced a sharp sell-off on Wall Street this week as investors grew increasingly concerned that the massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure may not translate into higher profits quickly enough to justify elevated valuations.

Although earnings reports from major technology companies showed continued growth in cloud computing and AI-related businesses, investors focused on the mounting costs of building data centres, purchasing advanced chips and expanding computing infrastructure.

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The concerns triggered heavy selling in technology shares on Friday, extending losses across major US stock market indices.

The Nasdaq 100 Index's October decline reached 6.7%, marking its worst monthly performance since March 2025, when markets were rattled by tariff-related uncertainty.

Heavy AI investments raise concerns over cash flows One of the biggest concerns among investors is the growing gap between technology companies' capital expenditure and the cash generated by their businesses.

Major cloud and technology companies, often referred to as hyperscalers, are spending billions of dollars on data centres, servers, networking equipment and other infrastructure required to support AI services.

While demand for cloud computing remains strong, investors increasingly want evidence that these investments will translate into sustainable revenue growth, stronger operating margins and improved free cash flows.

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The latest earnings announcements from major technology companies failed to provide sufficient reassurance on these fronts, triggering a reassessment of valuations.

Alphabet suffers historic single-day decline Shares of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, plunged 13% on Thursday, marking their biggest single-day decline.

The sell-off followed the company's earnings announcement, which revealed disappointing sales growth in its core search business and a second consecutive quarter of negative free cash flow.

The development was particularly concerning because Alphabet had not previously reported two consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow as a publicly traded company.

Alphabet spent more than $50 billion on infrastructure and other capital investments during the latest quarter.

Amazon and Meta shares slide on spending concerns Amazon.com Inc. also came under pressure after reporting significantly higher negative free cash flow than analysts had expected.

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The deterioration was attributed largely to increased capital expenditure and slower growth in its e-commerce business, which recorded its weakest expansion in three years.

Over the past year, Amazon spent approximately $42 billion more than the cash generated by its business on capital investments, primarily related to data centres and equipment supporting AI operations.

Amazon shares declined 5.6% over Thursday and Friday, recording their worst two-session performance since July.

Meta Platforms Inc. has also faced investor concerns after its October 21 results revealed a substantial increase in its capital expenditure plans for the year. Its shares have fallen approximately 12% since the announcement.

Intel forecast adds to technology sector weakness Chipmaker Intel Corp. added to the negative sentiment after its profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

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The company's shares plunged nearly 29% on Friday, marking their worst one-day performance since 1974.

The decline highlighted how investors are increasingly scrutinising earnings guidance and profitability prospects, even among companies operating in the technology and semiconductor sectors.

Also Read | US Markets: Marriott shares in focus ahead of Q3 earnings

Chinese technology stocks also face pressure The weakness has not been limited to US technology companies.

According to Groww, China's technology-heavy STAR 50 Index declined 24% over the past month and is now down 40% from its June peak.

In a LinkedIn post, Groww said it remained to be seen whether these developments indicated a broader shift in investor sentiment towards technology stocks.

Wall Street benchmarks end the week lower The technology-led sell-off weighed on major US equity indices.

For the week, the S&P 500 declined 43.61 points, or 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 444.85 points, or 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 518.34 points.

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About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.