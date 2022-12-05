Why did Mahindra Finance shares touch new 52-week high?

During Q2FY23, Mahindra Finance's standalone net profit dropped by 56.17% to ₹448.33 crore as against ₹1,022.90 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Q2 PAT skyrocketed by 101.11% from a profit of ₹222.92 crore in the June 2022 quarter. Meanwhile, in Q2FY23, its net interest income stood at ₹1,540 crore up by 2% yoy with a healthy net margin of 7.5%. The company's loan book increased by 9% to ₹73,817 crore compared to Q1FY23 aided by an increase in disbursements. Disbursement for the quarter at ₹11,824 crore was up 83% on yoy basis.

