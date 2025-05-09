Why did MCX share price slump 7% despite a 54% jump in Q4 net profit? Key reasons explained

MCX stock price in focus today: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)—the country’s leading commodity derivatives exchange — saw its share price tumble nearly 7% in Thursday’s trade (May 9), hitting a two-week low of ₹5,600 apiece. It emerged as the worst performer among Nifty 500 stocks during the session.

This sharp fall in MCX’s share price came after the company’s March-quarter (Q4FY25) profitability was impacted by rising costs. MCX reported a Q4FY25 net profit of ₹135 crore, a 54% YoY increase compared to ₹87.87 crore in the same period last year. However, net profit declined 15% sequentially, from ₹160.04 crore in Q3FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 64% YoY to ₹152 crore, primarily due to higher technology costs. Staff costs alone rose 50% YoY to ₹46 crore, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Revenue from operations jumped 60.68% YoY to ₹320 crore, compared to ₹199.45 crore a year ago. On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹189.35 crore, compared to ₹216.1 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹120.33 crore in Q4FY24.

In terms of trading volumes, options’ notional average daily turnover (ADT) surged to ₹220,936 crore, up 94% YoY and 7% QoQ. However, options’ premium ADT for the quarter fell to ₹3,288.63 crore from ₹3,613.14 crore in the previous quarter, though it remained significantly higher than ₹2,038.84 crore a year ago, as per the company's Q4 earnings' filing.

For the full fiscal year, MCX’s total income rose by ₹450 crore to ₹1,208.86 crore, a growth of approximately 59% YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹761.51 crore, up 445% YoY from ₹139.70 crore. Net profit jumped 574% YoY to ₹560.04 crore from ₹83.11 crore in the previous fiscal.

About MCX Operational since 2003, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is India’s premier commodity derivatives exchange, commanding around 98% market share in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in FY2024-25.

MCX offers trading across a diverse range of commodities, including bullion, energy, base metals, agri-commodities, and sectoral commodity indices. The exchange has strategic alliances with various international exchanges and Indian as well as global trade associations.