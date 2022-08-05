Why did Paytm shares fall after 4-days winning streak

One 97 Communications, listed as Paytm, witnessed a bearish tone Friday. The shares have snapped their four-day winning streak as investors booked profits ahead of its quarterly results for the period June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) which will be announced later in the day. Also, fintech was in focus after its digital wallet app for many users went down following which complaints were raised on social media Twitter. So far, in a single day, Paytm shares have recorded a more than 4% drop on exchanges.

