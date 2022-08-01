Why did Sebi impose a penalty of 3 lakh on BSE

Sebi had examined investments made by BSE to check whether the latter was engaged in activities that are unrelated or not incidental to its activity as a stock exchange without the market regulator's approval.
Market regulator Sebi has imposed a ₹3 lakh penalty on BSE for engaging indirectly in activities that are unrelated/non-incidental to its activities as the stock exchange and thus in violation. On Monday, BSE shares were unaffected by the penalty as they traded in a bullish tone. BSE is reviewing the latest Sebi order and is taking legal advice to deal with the matter.
In its regulatory filing, BSE said, "we intimate that SEBI has passed an Order dated July 29, 2022, imposing a penalty of ₹3 lakhs on BSE Limited. The said Order is being reviewed and shall be dealt suitably as per advice of legal counsel."
Sebi had examined investments made by BSE to check whether the latter was engaged in activities that are unrelated or not incidental to its activity as a stock exchange without the market regulator's approval. The period of examination relates to all the existing stakes/shares in other entities held by the BSE and/or its subsidiaries as of March 26, 2021.
The market regulator observed that BSE had acquired stakes in various businesses without taking requisite approvals from SEBI.
Sebi took note that BSE and its subsidiaries allegedly engaged in unrelated /non-incidental activities without obtaining SEBI approval, with regard to the stakes in firms like BSE Technologies, Marketplace EBIX Technology Service, BSE Tech Infra Services, BIL Reyson Futures, and Indus Water Insititute.
As per regulation 41(3) of SECC Regulations 2012 which came into effect on June 20, 2012, the recognized Stock Exchange and recognized clearing corporation shall not engage in activities that are unrelated or not incidental to its activity as a stock exchange or clearing corporation, as the case may be, except through a separate legal entity and as permitted by the Board.
"The purpose of the provision is to enable the recognized stock exchange to engage in activities unrelated to its activity as a stock exchange but through a separate legal entity and with the approval of SEBI. Hence, it is implied that any legal entity created by the subsidiary of the BSE shall be governed by the aforesaid provisions," Barnali Mukherjee, Adjudicating Officer at Sebi said.
Further, Mukherjee said, "It is alleged that the BSE through its wholly owned subsidiary BTPL in 2009 continued to carry out its activities without the approval of SEBI and had indirectly carried out unrelated /non-incidental activities through BTISPL and METSPL, which were subsidiaries of BTPL and alleged to have violated regulation...."
BTPL was incorporated in 2005 and engaged in the business of development, consultation, and support services in computer hardware, information technology, electronic commerce, etc. It became a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE in 2009.
Sebi found out that BTPL was allegedly offering IT-related products/services which were not related to the activities of BSE as a stock exchange, to clients other than BSE and its subsidiaries.
"Having considered all the facts and circumstances of the case, the material available on record as well as the factors mentioned in and section 15J of SEBI Act I, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 15HB of the SEBI Act hereby impose the penalty of ₹3 lakh on the BSE. I am of the view that the said penalty is commensurate with the violations committed by BSE, " Mukherjee added.
BSE is asked to pay the penalty amount within 45 days of receipt of the Sebi order by way of the demand draft.
At around 3.13 pm, BSE shares were trading at ₹685.50 apiece up by 1.03% on NSE. The shares have touched an intraday high of ₹697.95 apiece.