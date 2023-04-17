Why did Sensex, Nifty tumble today after 9 consecutive days rally? Explained

The stock market is bleeding on the first trading session of this week as investors showed a frenzy selling in major tech stocks after a disappointing fourth quarter from biggies like TCS and Infosys. HDFC Bank was also under pressure post its Q4 prints. These three are heavyweights on exchanges. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their 9 consecutive days rally to dive by around a percent. With IT stocks in a free fall, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech emerged as top underperformers to drag the overall indices. Sensex has erased its psychological mark of 60,000 and Nifty gives up 17,700 levels.

