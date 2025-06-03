Why did Servotech Renewable share price jump 19% despite stock market crash? Explained

Servotech Renewable Power System share price in focus: Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System (formerly Servotech Power Systems Ltd.), a manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products, and power backup solutions, jumped 19% on Tuesday, June 3, hitting a 3-month high of ₹146 apiece, even as the broader Indian stock market continued to decline for the third straight session.

What is aiding the strong rally in Servotech Renewable Power System share price? The sharp rally in the stock followed the arrival of Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and the microblogging platform X—in India on Sunday, June 1, for a five-day visit.

During his stay, Musk is expected to provide strategic advisory support to Servotech’s solar and EV charging division, with the aim of “forging partnerships for a green tomorrow.”

Errol Musk is a member of Servotech’s global advisory board, which guides the NSE-listed company in its mission to develop cutting-edge EV charging solutions. As part of his engagement, the company said he will tour Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India and participate in curated roundtable sessions with key government stakeholders and investor groups.

Earlier in mid-May, Servotech had announced that Musk would play a central role in steering its global expansion efforts, supporting the company’s ‘Vision 2027’—an ambitious roadmap to transform India’s renewable energy landscape and position Servotech as a sustainability leader in international markets.

Musk’s advisory position is expected to bring international experience and a fresh perspective to the Indian clean energy player. The company said his engagement will include a wide range of activities—from interacting with key policymakers and investors to actively participating in board-level strategic discussions.

He is also expected to contribute to media outreach initiatives and promote Servotech across his personal social media platforms. The company, on May 7, announced the appointment of Errol Musk to its Global Advisory Board.

Servotech Renewable Power System share price trend Servotech Renewable Power System share price has been buzzing on Dalal Street following a series of order wins and stellar performance in the March quarter.

For the March-ended quarter, the company posted a two-fold rise in net profit to ₹7.71 crore, driven by higher revenues. In late April, the company won a 4.1 MW on-grid solar order from the Indian Railways zone, valued at over ₹15 crore on April 23.

Despite the stock trading at a healthy discount from its record high of ₹205 apiece, recorded in September 2025, it is still up by 2,200% in the last 3 years and 13,500% over the last 5 years.