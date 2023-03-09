Why did small cap stock Sequent Scientific hit 20% upper circuit today?2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:45 PM IST
On Wednesday, in its regulatory filing, Sequent Scientific said, the Company will not acquire Tineta, and the Share Purchase Agreement entered by the Company with Tineta and its Promoters on November 07, 2022 stands terminated.
Bulls favoured small-cap stock Sequent Scientific despite the broader markets being under pressure on Thursday. Sequent saw a strong rally hitting nearly one-month high and even touching its 20% upper circuit. The reason behind the sharp upside in Sequent comes after when the company decided to not acquire a 100% stake in Tineta Pharma.
