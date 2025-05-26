Why did Suzlon Energy share price zoom 6% to 5-month high today? Key reasons explained

Suzlon Energy share price in focus: Extending its winning run for the second straight day, shares of renewable energy firm Suzlon Energy jumped 6% in Monday’s trade, mirroring the positive momentum in the Indian stock market and reaching a five-month high of ₹65.95 apiece.

Investor interest in the stock has picked up this month, driven by positive developments around the company, pushing its share price up by nearly 14% so far in May.

Today’s rally in the stock price reflects investor optimism that the company may announce a strong performance for the March quarter (Q4FY25), the results for which are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 29.

Earlier, during its December quarter post-earnings commentary, the company indicated that it expected the March quarter to be stronger and projected better execution compared to the 447 MW delivered in the December period. For the first nine months of FY25, Suzlon’s execution stood at 977 MW.

At the end of March, the company informed exchanges that its order book stood at a healthy 5,622 MW, including dispatches made during Q4 FY25.

Recently, the company secured two 50 MW wind farm projects from Navaratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), one each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In April, it also bagged a 100.8 MW wind order from Sunsure Energy and a 378 MW order from NTPC Green Energy.

The steady flow of orders prompted domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal to revise its target price for the stock to ₹75 apiece while maintaining its ‘buy’ rating. The brokerage projects Suzlon to deliver 2.4 GW in FY26, implying a quarterly run rate of 600 MW — a target it considers achievable.

Retail investors have also shown significant interest in the company, despite a sharp rally in recent years. Their holdings increased to 55% in the March-ending quarter (Q4FY25), up from 54.6% in the December quarter.

Suzlon Energy share price trend After remaining on the sidelines for five consecutive months between October 2024 and February 2025 — due to profit booking and a sharp correction in the broader market — the stock made a comeback in March 2025 with a gain of 13.9%, and the momentum has extended into the current month, with the stock delivering another 14% return.

Despite the stellar bounce-back, the stock is still down 25% from its recent high. Between March 2023 and September 2024, the stock witnessed a one-way rally without any notable pullbacks, delivering shareholders a massive gain of 817%.