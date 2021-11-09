Why did Tesla stock fall 4.8% on Monday?

He hasn’t made that clear, but he would have many options. He could, for instance, set what is known as a 10b5-1 plan, which enables corporate insiders to buy and sell shares on a predetermined schedule in accordance with insider-trading rules. Alternatively, he could hire bankers and sell all the shares at once in what is known as a block trade. Given the enormous demand for Tesla shares in recent months, it is possible he could even sell the shares through an online trading account, though that seems like it could take a while.