Why did Vedanta shares drop by nearly 9% on D-Street today

Vedanta's chairman Anil Agarwal earlier this week announced the biggest investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore for setting up the country's first-ever semiconductor chip plant in Gujarat. This led to a strong buying on stock exchanges that drove Vedanta to rise nearly 18% this week. However, on the last trading day of the current week, Vedanta shares pulled back and slipped by at least nearly 9% on BSE after the company said, the semiconductor plant project is not under their ambit but will be undertaken by Volcan Investments.