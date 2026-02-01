Why did Wipro, TCS, Coforge and other tech stocks rally up to 4.6% despite stock market sell-off? Explained

Wipro, TCS, and LTI Mindtree saw significant gains on February 1, defying a broader market sell-off after a tax holiday announcement for foreign cloud service providers. The Nifty IT index rose 2%, signaling a potential end to its two-day decline.

A Ksheerasagar
Published1 Feb 2026, 03:20 PM IST
India is rapidly building a robust AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its expanding digital economy.
India is rapidly building a robust AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its expanding digital economy.(Pixabay)

Wipro, TCS, and LTI Mindtree were among the few Nifty IT constituents that traded with sharp gains in today’s session (February 1), defying the broader sell-off in the Indian stock market. Wipro shares surged 4.6% to hit the day’s high of 247.3 per share, followed by LTI Mindtree, TCS, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, and Coforge, which gained between 1.5% and 3%.

Tracking gains among heavyweights, the Nifty IT index jumped 2% to 38,833, and if the rally holds through the session, the index is set to snap its two-day losing streak.

What led to the rebound in tech stocks?

The rally in tech stocks came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major boost to data centre infrastructure.

In her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman proposed a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies providing cloud services globally using data centre infrastructure in India, while requiring such firms to serve Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity.

She also proposed providing a safe harbour of 15% on cost in cases where the company offering data centre services from India is a related entity.

Also Read | Budget 2026: EMS stocks surge up to 7% as Budget hikes outlay to ₹40,000 crore

India is rapidly building a robust AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its expanding digital economy.

In March 2024, the Indian government approved the IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of 104 billion, aimed at creating a public artificial intelligence compute infrastructure of over 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) through the public–private partnership route.

Also Read | Budget 2026: Gujarat Mineral shares rise 7% on rare earth corridor push

Large tech companies to benefit from rising AI adoption, says expert

Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research PMS, says the focus on digital public infrastructure, data platforms, skilling, and compute access expands the addressable market for AI applications across government, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

According to Sonam Srivastava, large IT services companies such as TCS, Infosys, and HCLTech stand to benefit from rising enterprise AI adoption in automation, analytics, and cloud-led transformation, while mid-tier digital engineering firms gain from specialised AI deployment.

Also Read | Wipro share price crashes 10% after Q3 results. Should you buy or sell?

Sonam Srivastava further says the more important second-order effect is data creation. As capex, financial inclusion, and formalisation expand, Sonam Srivastava notes that data intensity across the economy rises, creating sustained demand for AI-driven optimisation. According to Sonam Srivastava, this positions India as an AI application and services hub rather than a frontier model developer.

In terms of market perspective, Srivastava says this translates into steady, compounding earnings opportunities rather than speculative spikes, aligning well with the risk profile of listed technology companies.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IT StocksNifty ITUnion BudgetArtifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWhy did Wipro, TCS, Coforge and other tech stocks rally up to 4.6% despite stock market sell-off? Explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.