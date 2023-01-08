Why do analysts see 40% potential upside for this pharma stock in 6 months?

Behind the fundamental rationale of IPCA, the analysts said “Domestic formulation (DF) is the key driver of its sales growth, fueled by market outperformance in pain/dermatology/urology and supported by higher MR base. Notwithstanding the near-term hiccups in API segment, IPCA is building levers to almost double its API exports by FY27E. The exports (branded/generics) formulation sales are likely to revive from FY24. The enhanced focus on the cosmetics aspects in dermatology would drive 25% YoY growth for IPCA v/s industry growth of 9-10% over the next 12-18 months. IPCA’s MR strength has been stable at ~4,000-4,600 since FY17, implying improved MR productivity with 13% sales CAGR over FY17-22. However, the company added ~1,200 MRs over 1HFY23 due to which its MR productivity ebbed a bit. Management though continues to focus on raising the productivity. Overall, IPCA is likely to exhibit 15% YoY sales growth in FY24. IPCA’s MR strength has been stable at ~4,000-4,600 since FY17, implying improved MR productivity with 13% sales CAGR over FY17-22. However, the company added ~1,200 MRs over 1HFY23 due to which its MR productivity ebbed a bit. Management though continues to focus on raising the productivity. Overall, IPCA is likely to exhibit 15% YoY sales growth in FY24."