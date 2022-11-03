Why do ESG ratings vary so widely—and how can investors make sense of them?6 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 05:52 PM IST
Investors need to dig deep to understand what data the different raters are using, and how they are using it
As investing based on environmental, social and governance factors continues to grow, investors are faced with a dilemma: Which ESG ratings are they to believe? After all, investors themselves have no idea which companies live up to ESG standards. They need to rely on outside ratings to determine which companies are worth their investment dollars.