Why do I need a demat account for stock trading? MintGenie explains
When you want to trade in shares or hold them on a delivery basis, you need to have a demat account for online stock trading.
Markets attract millions of investors worldwide, offering avenues for investment in stocks, commodities, and bonds. However, to engage in any trading activity in these markets, including commodities and bonds, it's essential to have a demat or dematerialised account.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started