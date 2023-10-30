Why do midcap and smallcap stocks tend to outperform largecap stocks during the festive season? MintGenie explains
Historically, between August and December encompassing festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas, stocks in Nifty, small-caps, and mid-caps have consistently shown positive momentum over the past four years.
The stock market is often a reflection of a myriad of global and local economic forces. Over recent months, the Indian stock market, for instance, has showcased a unique dance, largely impacted by global economic shifts. The pendulum has swung both ways, from enthusiasm to caution. Amidst this, a compelling observation stands out: the broader sectors, particularly the mid and small-cap indices, have exhibited remarkable resilience against global downturns, consistently outstripping the gains of the benchmark Nifty index.
