Why eClerx share price hit upper circuit — explained

eClerx share price today hit upper circuit after the strong fourth quarter results of the IT consulting and outsourcing company. The IT company reported revenue growth of 19.3 per cent while its profit rose 40 per cent over the third quarter. According to stock market experts, this robust rise in the eClerx shares can be attributed to its strong quarterly results. Those experts predicted further rally in the IT counter and said that the eClerx is a portfolio stock and one can keep it in one's portfolio for 3 to 6 months.

For those investors who have eClerx shares in their portfolio Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Those who hold eClerx stock in one's portfolio should hold the counter as it is still looking positive on the technical chart. However, for those who want to buy this counter, I would advise them to wait for some profit-booking."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "eClerx is a portfolio stock. One can buy the counter at current market price and keep on accumulating up to ₹1500 levels. The counter has immediate hurdle at ₹1780 and on the breakage of this hurdle, eClerx shares may go up to ₹2200 in next 3-6 month."

