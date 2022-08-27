NMDC, JSW Steel may benefit in medium term: Edelweiss. Check its stance on these 2 metal stocks2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST
- Edelwiess has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on NMDC shares with a target price of ₹152
Listen to this article
The Supreme Court of India has raised the cap on iron ore mining in Karnataka to 50 mt from 35 mt. In brokerage Edelweiss' view, the development is significant as it could prompt iron ore mining companies such as NMDC to ramp up capacity implies additional iron ore security for JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar expansion, and might pave the way for auction of more iron ore mines in Karnataka.