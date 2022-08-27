"We perceive the SC’s recent judgement raising iron ore production cap in Karnataka as a welcome step, benefitting all the stakeholders: i) NMDC is likely to gain from higher production cap in Bellary by potentially applying for higher EC limits for both the Donimalai and Kumaraswamy mines; ii) JSW Steel is likely to benefit from higher availability of iron ore for both existing operations and ongoing expansion at Vijayanagar; iii) the Karnataka government can gain from future auctions of category A and category B mines, generating higher royalty," Edelweiss said.