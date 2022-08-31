Emkay sees 40% rally on this bank stock, raises target price

Emkay sees 40% rally on this bank stock, raises target price2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
- Brokerage Emkay sees Karur Vysya Bank as the most attractive Buy among smallcap bank stocks
With asset quality stress and concerns around management stability/credibility now largely behind, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) is on course to regain its mojo led by accelerated growth and reclaiming the >1% RoA (return on assets), as per brokerage Emkay.
This, coupled with the best capital position (Tier I >17%) among peers and attractive valuations despite the recent run-up, makes Karur Vysya Bank as the most attractive ‘Buy’ among smallcap banks, said Emkay in a note.
Factoring earning upgrade for FY23-25E by 4-5% led by better growth/lower LLP and rolling over valuations due to better RoE, the brokerage house has upgrade the target price of the bank stock to ₹95 per share from ₹78 per share, providing a decent 40% upside from the current stock level. Though, slower-than-expected pace of growth/asset quality improvement due to weak macros could be the key risks, as per the brokerage.
“The bank has guided to reporting negative slippages in FY23 mainly due to better recovery trends in the RAM (Retail, Agri, MSME) segment and lower corporate stress reflecting in SMA 1/2, each at 0.5% of loans. Restructured book too is reasonable at 2.6% of loans," the note stated.
Additionally, better corporate resolution, continued w-offs and credit growth should drive down GNPA ratio to 3% by FY25E (1Q @ 5.2%), from a high of 8.8% in FY19. This coupled with better PCR (65%) should pull down LLP and thus boost RoA to >1% in FY23 after 9 years, it added.
With the bulk of stress recognition behind and the best Tier I capital (>17%) among peers, the bank has now upgraded its credit growth guidance in FY23 to 15% from 13% and would look at higher growth thereafter. This growth will be mainly led by retail, agri and SME/Commercial Banking, while corporate growth will be more granular, given unwavering focus on RaRoC, Emkay added.
A scheduled commercial bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, Karur Vysya Bank shares have surged about 49% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
