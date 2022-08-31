Emkay sees 40% rally on this bank stock, raises target price

With the bulk of stress recognition behind and the best Tier I capital (>17%) among peers, the bank has now upgraded its credit growth guidance in FY23 to 15% from 13% and would look at higher growth thereafter. This growth will be mainly led by retail, agri and SME/Commercial Banking, while corporate growth will be more granular, given unwavering focus on RaRoC, Emkay added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}