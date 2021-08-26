Why ‘English-only’ markets breed inequity

A spokesperson from the National Stock Exchange said, “While at present there is no mandate to issuers to publish information such as (the) prospectus, analysts’ reports, etc., in vernacular languages, Sebi does mandate that issuers publish (the) announcement of filing (the) draft offer document with Sebi in one English, one Hindi and one regional language national daily newspaper with a wide circulation. Given the quantum of information (that is) required to be disclosed in any offer document, the task of presenting this information in more than one language will have its own set of challenges. Some of the documents are about 1,000 pages."