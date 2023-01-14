Why European market rally may fuel TCS, Tata Motors share — explained2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 07:44 AM IST
- TCS and Tata Motors have strong overseas business exposure in Europe
Stocks to buy nest week: Amid European markets climbing to record 52-week high, two Tata group stocks are expected to benefit a lot as these two companies good exposure in the European markets. In fact, these two Tata group companies get more than 25 per cent of their overseas business revenue from the European markets. The two Tata group companies we are talking about are Tata Consultancy Services or TCS and Tata Motors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started