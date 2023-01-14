Why European market rally may fuel TCS, Tata Motors share — explained

On why TCS and Tata Motors share may rally after surge in the European markets, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "European markets have hit 52-week highs, which reflects surge in the business activities in the region. As TCS and Tata Motors have strong overseas business in the region, these companies area expected to report improved margins and order book in upcoming quarters. In fact, if we look at the overseas business of these two Tata group companies, TCS has got more than 30 per cent overseas revenue from Europe in FY22 whereas Tata Motors' JLR got around 25 per cent overseas business revenue from European markets. So, surging business activities may boost the balance sheet of these Tata group companies in short to medium term."

