Why experts are bullish on Bajaj Auto shares - explained

Pointing towards demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in long-term; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Two-wheeler ambulance will create demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where roads are not that much broader and four-wheeler ambulance find it difficult to reach the destination where the patient has to be picked. The demand will be in both fire brigade and healthcare sector as both use ambulance. Since, Bajaj Auto has an edge over its peers; it would definitely have a positive impact on the company stocks. I would recommend stock market investors to buy Bajaj Auto shares for long-term at current market price and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹3600 per stock levels. The stock may go up to ₹4400 in next 12 months." However, Ravi Singhal strictly advised long-term investors to maintain stop loss at ₹3370.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}