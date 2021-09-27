Eicher Motors share: After trading sideways for near 3 months, Eicher share price is giving upside movement rising around 14 per cent in September 2021. According to stock market experts, this auto stock has given breakout at ₹2950 last week and it may go on to breach its 52-week high in immediate short-term. Market experts advised investors to buy this auto stock above ₹2900 levels as the stock is looking highly bullish after Scrappage Policy announcement.

Expecting sharp upside in Eicher shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock has given breakout at 2950 last week and it may soon go up to ₹3050 breaching its 52-week high of 3037 apiece. One can buy Eicher Motors shares in between ₹2900 to ₹2950 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹2875 per stock levels."

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting rally in Eicher Motors share price; Sanjay Chawla, Head of Research and Strategist at Emkay Global Securities said, "Strong demand revival is expected even as the sector is buffeted by near-term headwinds (chip shortage, commodity inflation, fuel prices). The preference order is commercial vehicles, 2-wheeler, private vehicles and tractors."

Expecting normal monsoon to aid tractor sales of Eicher Motors; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "The auto company manufactures commercial vehicle and motorcycles. Since, commercial vehicles are expected to get a boost after the Scrappage Policy announcement, this auto company can be one of the major beneficiaries of this central government's move in long-term. Apart from this, unlock activities are fast gaining momentum. In this unlock theme, 2-wheeler market in auto sector is expected to get benefit of unlock theme. So, one can buy Eicher Motors shares for both medium to long-term time horizon.""

