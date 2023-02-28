Why experts are bullish on IT, metal stocks in bear-hit stock market today?
- Stocks to buy today: US dollar has been rising against Indian National Rupee (INR), which is providing window of opportunity for export oriented IT and metal companies
Stock market today opened flat and finally bulls succumb to bear pressure for eighth straight session on Tuesday deals. Market experts believe that strong US dollar has forced investors to switch money from equities to forex market and hence Dalal Street and other global markets are reeling under sell off heat these days. They said that rising US dollar rates have created some avenue for revenue to export oriented Indian companies, especially in IT and metal sector. Hence, they advised positional investors to indulge in bargain hunting in IT and metal segment and add quality stocks from IT and metal sector stocks for short term.
