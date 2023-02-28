Why experts are bullish on IT, metal stocks in bear-hit stock market today?

Speaking on stocks to buy today in current bear-hit stock market, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Indian stock market is under pressure due to rising US dollar price in the forex market. Due to this steep rise in US dollar rate, equity investors are switchign money from equities to forex market and this trend is expected to continue in near term till outcome US Fed FOMC meeting scheduled from 15th to 16th March 2023 becomes public. However, in this rise in dollar price, falling Indian National Rupee (INR) has created an opportunity for the export-oriented IT and metal companies as they are expected to get margin benefit due to rise in US dollar price against Indian rupee."