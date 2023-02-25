Why experts give 'buy' tag to Tata Steel shares in bear-hit stock market

Tata Steel shares have been in base building mode since beginning of this month. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Tata Steel share price has shed to the tune of 8 per cent whereas in last one month, it has nosedived around 10 per cent. However, after strong US economic data and rising demand in China due to unlock theme, stock market experts are highly bullish on Tata Steel shares in next one to three months. They said that Tata Steel shares are available at an attractive valuations in current bear-driven stock market and advised positional investors to add this Tata group stock in one's portfolio for ₹130 apiece target in next three months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}