Why experts urge to bet on pharma and diagnostic stocks in Covid time

Domestic pharma which has a good distribution and with or without a Covid portfolio will do well.

Even as Covid-19 cases are on a rise, the stock market continued on a steady climb. Experts believe that pharma and healthcare stocks will be in focus this year. Domestic pharma which has a good distribution and with or without a Covid portfolio will do well.

Even as Covid-19 cases are on a rise, the stock market continued on a steady climb. Experts believe that pharma and healthcare stocks will be in focus this year. Domestic pharma which has a good distribution and with or without a Covid portfolio will do well.

"Diagnostics and pharma stocks can be a good bet for the long term as going ahead covid cases might decrease and demand covid vaccine manufacturing companies might decrease. Most of them are trading at a good discounted price, says Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities.

"Diagnostics and pharma stocks can be a good bet for the long term as going ahead covid cases might decrease and demand covid vaccine manufacturing companies might decrease. Most of them are trading at a good discounted price, says Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

1) Metropolis healthcare

2)Thyrocare

“Pharma stocks have performed well during 2021 due to Covid due to strong domestic demand led by price hikes. This year also it's expected that the sector will outperform with a revival in export part also," says Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India Securities.

2) Sunpharam

3)Auropharma

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities also suggests that it is the right time to invest in pharma and diagnostic stocks.

He believes Lalpath lab, Apollo Hospitals stocks that may deliver good returns this year.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed nearly 100 points in opening trade today. Encouraging earnings reports by software majors TCS and Infosys supported the domestic equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, India logged 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 which includes 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

