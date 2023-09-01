Why Exxaro Tiles share price is skyrocketing today — explained1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Exxaro Tiles share price has ascended to the tune of near 50% in financial year 2023-24
Stock market today: Exxaro Tiles share price has been in uptrend after ushering in the new financial year 2023-24. In FY24, Exxaro Tiles shares have risen from around ₹100 to ₹149.45 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 49.50 per cent return to its positional shareholders in near five months time. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this small-cap stock. Exxaro Tiles share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹149.45 apiece on NSE, missing 52-week high by mere ₹0.55 apiece.
