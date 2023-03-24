Why F&O trading will attract more tax from next month — explained

F&O trading: The Future & Option (F&O) trading is going to cost more from 1st April 2023 as Finance Bill 2023 amendment has provision to raise Security Transaction Tax (STT) on sale of options and futures. The Finance Bill 2023 amendment tabled and passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday informs that STT applicable on sale of options has been raised by 23.52 per cent to ₹2,100 from ₹1,700 on a turnover of ₹1 crore. Similarly, STT on sale of future contract has been raised by 25 per cent to ₹1,250 from existing ₹1,000 against ₹1 crore turnover. The new STT will become effective from 1st April 2023 i.e. from the beginning of new financial year or say FY24.

