Why fear is spreading in financial markets

Do this with the S&P 500 index and ten-year Treasuries, and you find that the “yield gap" between the two has fallen to just a single percentage point, its lowest since the dotcom bubble. One possibility is that investors are so confident in their shares’ underlying earnings that they barely demand any additional return to account for the risk that these earnings disappoint. But this would be an odd conclusion to draw from economic growth that, while robust, has presumably not escaped the business cycle entirely, as recent disappointing consumer confidence and housing data show. It would be an even odder conclusion to draw in relation to the potential profits from AI, a still-developing technology whose effect on firms’ bottom lines remains mostly untested.