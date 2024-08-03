Why fear is sweeping markets everywhere

The report revealed that the unemployment rate rose to a three-year high of 4.3% in July, while the economy added just 114,000 jobs, against a consensus forecast beforehand of 175,000. In other words, the risk of a recession that many thought had been avoided has just risen. Accordingly, traders began placing bets that the Fed would cut rates by half a percentage point at the central bank’s next meeting in September, to stave off such a slowdown. That is despite Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, having dismissed the suggestion that rate-setters were considering such a move at the last meeting only days ago. Treasury yields plummeted, with the two-year rate falling to 3.9%, more than a percentage point below its level at the end of April. Weeks ago such a reduction in borrowing costs might have boosted stocks. Now investors seem to fear the downside of slowing growth, and its implications for company earnings, more than they long for cheaper money.