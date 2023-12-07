Why FIIs are pumping money in Indian stock market — explained with 5 reasons
Political stabiliby, dip in US treasury yield, robust Indian economy, etc. are some of the major reason for FIIs turning net buyers in Indian stock market
On account of buzz for interest rate cut by most of the central banks globally, Indian stock market has been climbing to new highs since Friday last week. Nifty 50 index has been hitting new life-time highs for the last four sessions whereas BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty index has been touching record highs for the last three sessions.
