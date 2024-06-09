Why FMCG and consumption sectors should be on your radar as Modi 3.0 takes charge
We can anticipate that government expenditure and beneficiary schemes will increase among the underprivileged. This is likely to have a double blessing effect on rural demand, which will be positive for sectors like FMCG and Consumption, which are highly oriented to rural demand.
Following four years of normal rainfall, last year's monsoon was below average, with the country receiving 94.4% of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is below the lower range of normal monsoon. Additionally, the southwest monsoon showed significant irregularities, including delay in onset. According to the IMD, out of the four months of monsoon, July, and September experienced higher rainfall (113% of LPA). However, August, which is important for crop season, received the least rainfall (64% of LPA). The withdrawal of the monsoon also experienced some delays, impacting the sowing of the rabi season.
