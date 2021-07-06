Why foreign investors are going slow on Indian stocks

In its latest monetary policy statement in June last month, the Federal Reserve said that it would continue buying bonds worth at least $120 billion every month. The Federal Reserve does this by printing money and buying bonds from banks and other financial institutions. When it does so, banks and other financial institutions get this money. As a result, the money in the financial system goes up, pushing down interest rates. At lower interest rates, the hope is people will borrow and consume more, and companies will borrow and expand. This will push up economic activity and, in the process, economic growth.