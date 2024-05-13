Why foreign investors ploughed into India's telecom stocks
SummaryVodafone Idea's follow on public offer drew in most investors as it had a trickledown effect on Indus Towers which will benefit from the No 3 carrier's 4G and 5G rollouts. The upside from tariff hikes expected post elections also created investors interest for No 2 carrier Bharti Airtel.
Mumbai: Foreign investors poured nearly a billion dollars into telecom stocks in April, their most-favoured sector for the second month in a row, as optimism returns to a sector blighted by flat tariffs, steep debt and protracted litigation. Market experts believe that many of the factors that revived interest in the sector are here to stay, signalling further momentum.