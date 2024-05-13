Why foreign investors ploughed into India's telecom stocks

In the past, various factors have kept investors away from telecom stocks. Apart from cut-throat competition and flat tariffs, telcos are capital-guzzlers due to costly airwaves and network upgrades. Litigation over adjusted gross revenues (AGR) ended with a Supreme Court order in 2019 ordering stiff payouts by telcos, and was followed by a government-backed relief package in 2021 and a new telecom law in 2023. Meanwhile, one-time spectrum use fees is still in the courts.